SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between April 9 to April 13.

Zackaria Isa Mohsen, 26 to Rachel Jo Bawden, 25 both of Green River.

Darron Lloyd Hyde, 18 to Keiauna Mariee Rumple, 18 both of Rock Springs.

Zachary Arja Pucci, 33 to Kristi Lynne Campbell, 33 both of Rock Springs.