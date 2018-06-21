Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For June 11 – 15

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 11 to June 15.

Leston Jay Lester, 22 to Sierra Lynn Mohrman, 21 both of Rock Springs.

Mitchell Ronald V. Long, 25 to Morgan Hope Jensen, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Scott Edward Weaver, 53 to Sayne Antoniette Salas, 52 both of Farson.

Anthony James Guarasci, 37 to Rebecca Colleen Pearson, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Stephen Douglas Vaughn, 26 to Mary Beth Bailey, 23 both of Green River.

Evan Jon Davis, 31 to Tanya Renee Jackson Boudra, 42 both of Rock Springs.

Michael John Skorcz, 29 to Catherine Cecilia Walker, 31 both of Rock Springs.