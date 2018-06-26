Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For June 18 – 22

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 18 to June 22.

Magdiel Danny Ibarra, 24 to Klee Jo Lake, 22 both of Green River.

Kole James Burnett, 26 to Karlie Lyn Cave, 25 both of Green River.

Zachary James Crutchman, 28 to Madison Shea Stratton, 25 both of Rock Springs.

Daniel Bryce Bryant, 54 to Pamela Lorraine (Dennis) Bost, 52 both of Rock Springs.

Johnathan Michael Inbody, 45 to Christine Louise (Smith) Risley, 48 both of Rock Springs.

Travis Lee Tanner, 28 to Alicia Marie Hummel, 28 both of Green River.

Matthew Quirino Nardacci, 33 to Emily Jane Elliot, 27 both of Pinedale.

Terry Gene Nelson, 29 to Nicole May Norton, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Dominic James Carroll, 31 to Tia K Wing, 27 both of Green River.

Joshua Scott Marcy, 37 to Alex Marie Meyer, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Daniel Michael James Laabs, 26 to Katie Ann Limbs, 25 both of Rock Springs.

Ethan Jay Thomas, 29 to Mehgan Rene (Sherman) Limb, 35 both of Green River.

Thomas Lee Thoman, 26 to Elizabeth Ann Withers, 26 both of Green River.

Nicholas Edward Bider, 28 to Angel Nichole Barr, 26 both of Rock Springs.