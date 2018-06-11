Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For June 4 to June 8

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 4 to June 8.

James Edward Davis, Jr., 43 to Mindy Lou Andreatta, 39 both of Rock Springs.

Micah Glen Batten, 28 to Megan Christine Fotheringham, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Justin Tyrell Johnson, 36 to Michelle Lee Nelson, 30 both of Green River.

Gregory Allen Whicker, 26 to Brittany Rene Smith, 30 both of Rock Springs.

Jason Phillip Sparrow, 34 to Catrina Lynn Hemker, 28 both of Green River.

Kyle Alexander Bohlmann, 21 to Kaitlyn Lane Tyler, 20 both of Green River.

Artem O. Akulov, 20 to Elizabeth Janianne Melrose, 18 of Mukilteo, Wash. and Port Orchard, Wash. respectively.

Justin Clarence Fernandez, 36 to Kandace Jean (Martin) Quezada Moreno, 32 both of Rock Springs.