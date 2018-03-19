Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For March 12 To March 16

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between March 12 To March 16.

Ashley Kay Brewer, 22 to Shantel Marie Stocks Christensen, 25 both of Little America.

Alexander Lewis Mansir, 19 to Madasynn Alicia Straw, 20 both of Rock Springs.

Michael Alan Fermelia, 55 to Toni Lynne Rogers Beard, 50 both of Rock Springs.

Nathan Wynn Jeppsen, 41 of Rock Springs. to Veronica Alcaraz Gutierrez Nohemi, 37 of Tijuana.