Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For March 19 to March 30

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between March 19 to March 30.

Charley Martin Cecil, 30 of Baggs to Tricia Ann Vanderwoude, 30 of Rock Springs.

Kane Michael Allen, 24 to Sheyanne Marie May, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Arnulfo Salcedo, 42 to Judy Nichole Lucero, 39 both of Green River.

Louis Chadwick Carribou, 39 to Maria Fowkes Wilkey, 45 both of Rock Springs.

Paul Jacob Stewart, 27 to Stephanie Ann Franzen Born, 28 both of Rock Springs.

Zachery Alexander Lake, 20 to Kierra Michelle Anderson, 19 both of Rock Springs.

Guadalupe Casares, 68 of Kansas City to Deborah K Hodge Green, 60 of Rock Springs.

Casey Layton Barnum, 30 to Adella Lynn Boese, 29 both of Rock Springs.

Gregory Allen Stocks, 58 to Cynthia Jean Shillcox Smith, 57 both of Rock Springs.

Gregory Scott Latkowski, 27 to Takota Raenne McMichael, 19 both of Rock Springs.