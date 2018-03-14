Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For March 5 To March 9

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between March 5 – March 9.

Arrin James Zanatian, 22 to Hailee Alayne Andrews, 22 both of Green River.

Cody Lee Todd, 30 to Brooke Jean Lindsley, 26 both of Rock Springs.

Kevin Lee Gold, 28 to Melissa Rhea Barker, 30 both of Rock Springs.

William Harry Lee Yates, 3rd, 26 to Stacy Ryan Brittenham, 21 both of Rock Springs.

Jarrell Ryan Joseph Barela, 24 to Madison Nikole Overy, 21 both of Rock Springs.