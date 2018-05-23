Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For May 14 to May 18

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 14 to May 18.

Dale Michelle Simkin, 30 to Brittany Lynn Rock, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Cody Michael Schall, 26 to Miranda Kay Wiley, 26 both of Rock Springs.

Gabriel Margarito Mendivil Covarrubias, 23 to Leslie Maciel Ramos, 21 both of Rock Springs.

Garrett Alfred James, 26 to Patrichia Meriah Gotfredson, 24 both of Green River.

Sentiuli Sosaieti Kinikini, 21 to Heidi Marie Duckwitz, 19 both of Rock Springs.

Levi Wayne Dusal, 24 to Melissa Dianne Vecht, 19 both of Rock Springs.

Bryant Stefaun Hamblin, 22 to Mariah Le Bolinder, 21 both of Green River.

Matthew Krmpotich, 56 to Michelle Lynn (Mitchell) Maser, 56 both of Rock Springs.

Tyler Ray Winters, 25 to Jade Alexandra Wold, 24 both of Green River.

Austin Diggs Lewis, 21 to Bregan Ciara Hauser, 22 both of Green River.