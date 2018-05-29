Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For May 21 to May 25

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 21 to May 25.

Travis Allen Bott, 29 to Sara Beth Allred, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Nathan John Fahrnow Willoughby, 22 to Alexis Meredith (Tabolt) Cantrell, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Lydell Norris, 32 to Carly May Eversole, 29 both of Rock Springs.

Adriann Nicole Fields, 24 to Ashley Nicole Wilson, 23 both of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Owen Louis Lasater, 28 to Dianna Leslie Masten, 28 both of Rock Springs.