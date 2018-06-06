Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For May 28 to June 1

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 28 to June 1.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Johnathan Avery Wemhoner, 22 to Kayleigh Ryane Velez, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Rex Allen Davis, 23 to Josie Lynn Brunson, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Carter Clifton Anderson, 20 to Cedar Joan Radosevich, 20 both of McKinnon.

Chandler Leo Marsh, 21 to Brittnay Lynn Garrison, 20 both of Rock Springs.

Mark Oliver Kampman, 26 to Felicia Jo Lopez, 24 both of Rock Springs.