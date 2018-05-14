Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For May 7 to May 11

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 7 to May 11.

Jeremiah Lee Leturgey, 29 to Elata Marie Smith, 29 both of Rock Springs.

Eric Felipe Hernandez, 32 to Hannah Michelle Cossey, 25 both of Colorado Springs, Colo..

Pablo Gonzalez, 66 to Candy Sue (Murphy) Adams, 36 both of Mountain View.

Bret Thomas Smith, 23 to Megan Lynn Daugherty, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Tanner Kit Craig Downs, 24 to Amanda Grace Fleck, 26 both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Orlando Snyder, 26 to Cassidy Ann Otter, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Miguel Antonio Gutierrez, 22 to Jazmin Alatorre Garcia, 19 of Evanston and Green River, respectively.