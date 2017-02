Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For January 23rd – February 3rd

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between January 23rd and February 3rd.

Calvin Clark Naylor, 28 to Chasity Lynn Pippenger, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Austin Albert Rosenau, 24 to Autumn Rain Mueller, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Candon David Jones, 29 to Kristi Marie Terry, 30 both of Green River.

Carlos Orozco Iguado Rigoberto, 25 to Sara Yahaira Chacon, 18 both of Rock Springs.