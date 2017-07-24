Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For July 17 to July 21

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between July 17 to July 21.

Daniel Lee Knod, 46 to Mary Amanda Kirk, 39 both of Fayetteville, AR.

Benjamin Suchite Hernandez, 38 to Marta Lidia Pinto Leiva, 32 both of Rock Springs.

Lawrence Valles, 41 to Amanda Marie Fitchorn, 32 both of Rock Springs.

Randy J Hansen, 49 to Angela Karen Aguilar Larsen, 42 both of Green River.

Phillip Bradley Rodda, 32 to Christian M Sadler, 29 both of Rock Springs.

Kason Garrett Hall, 24 to Kassandra Sharisse Shattuck, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Jacob Jacob Glenn, 31 to Natosha Marrie Ahrens McCreary, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Garrett Taylor Hawley, 25 to Kayla Lynn Rauzi, 28 both of Rock Springs.