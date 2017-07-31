Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For July 24 to July 28

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between July 24 to July 28.

Deejay Donald Hinton, 22 to Kelsey Ann Reed, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Daniel Torres, 22 to April Nicole Lujan, 19 both of Rock Springs.

James Aaron Shoemaker, 43 to Dawn Cristie Maez, 43 both of Green River.

Peter John Foran, 51 to Samantha Jo Mullins Little, 30 both of Rock Springs.

Matthew Edwin Fisher, 31 to Angela Marie Jones, 30 both of Robertson, Wyoming.

Tyson Brant Ault, 20 to Emily Rose Traut, 18 both of Rock Springs.

Glen August Hornberger, 31 to Melinda Elizabeth Ferguson France, 31 both of Rock Springs.