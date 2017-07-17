Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For July 3 To July 14

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between July 3 to July 14.

Sander Glen Mullen, 33 to Natalya Vorobyeva Colvin, 39 both of Rock Springs.

Aaron Harry Hust, 31 to Christina Renee West, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Daniel Machado, 25 to Daina Camille Becenti, 28 both of Lyman.

Trenton Lee McKenzie, 24 to Riley Ann Murphy, 25 both of Green River.

Juan E Piedra Martinez, 22 to Danae Dawn Gomez, 21 both of Rock Springs.

Wade Boyd Bloedow, 35 to Nicole Renee Maes, 28 both of Rock Springs.

Arturo A Roque, 34 to Cathrine Marie Gunderson, 22 both of Rock Springs.

David Morgan Bedsworth, 32 to Shanna Marie Majko, 35 both of Rock Springs.

Aaron Ross Crego, 32 to Lynne Michelle Legerski, 25 both of Green River.

David Anthony Lewis, 27 to Ariel Alexis Medina Ratzlaff, 26 both of Rock Springs.

Casey Keith Warne, 37 to Amy Marie (White) Taylor, 43 both of Rock Springs.

Anthony Lance Hewitt, 23 to Mackenzie Lynn Bettinson, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Tyler James King, 28 to Amber Jean Kammerer, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Daniel Aron Johnson, 24 to Sandra Mae Hoffman, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Shane Michael Gutierrez, 23 to Marissa Loreen Hunter, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Christopher Daniel Adams, 37 to Brooke Noel Talbott, 34 both of Green River.

Jeremy Glen Weber, 19 to Stormy Rae Dorigatti, 18 both of Rock Springs.

Brian Joseph Hendricks, 29 to Talia Nicole Sanders, 29 both of Missoula,

Matthew Tyler Pegrad, 22 to Justine Deehan Swearingen, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Michael Vincent Cheatwood, 32 to Roxana Maria Thompson, 29 both of Rock Springs.

Ronald Keith Crowley, 59 of Green River to Cynthia Lynn Huston, 63 of Anaheim.

Eric Taylor Rasmussen, 24 to Alicia Opal Lowell, 22 both of Green River.

Braden Thomas Johnson, 23 to Cassidy Rebecca Hilliard both of Rock Springs.