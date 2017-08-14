Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For July 31 To August 11

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between July 31 To August 11.

Levi Michael Fornengo, 43 to Colleen Mae Howell Martinez, 44 both of Rock Springs.

James Daniel Biesheuvel, 35 to Janelle Marie Hayes, 32 both of Rock Springs.

Richard Allen Smith, 66 to Maxine Marie Yeager, 52 both of Green River.

Jeremy Wayne Theriot, 36 to Erin Joyce Rockey, 23 both of Chatham Louisiana.

Braydon Blake Busskohl, 20 of Lyman, to Payton Rae Bartlett, 20 of Green River.

Eric Allan Urlacher, 26 to Andrea Katherine Vesco, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Keelen Chance Hunsaker, 31 to Erika Leisha McNair Nelson, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Pierre Dominic Seneshale, 53 to Bonnie Jo Beaver, 48 both of Rock Springs.

Jeremiah Thomas Schirmer, 37 to Tammy Rae Romero, 37 both of Rock Springs.

Darin Roy Potter, 22 to Brandy Tara Lee Lettieri Hinson, 28 both of Rock Springs.

Austin Wyatt Malone, 22 of Rock Springs to Quynn Rose Stover, 19 of Green River.

Chance Watson Cowgar, 27 to Taylor Derae Tremelling, 27 both of Green River.

Thomas Richard Koshar, 37 to Lisa Michelle Peterson, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Stephen Michael Curry, 23 to of Green River Bailee Nicole Coy, 22 both of Firestone.

Larry Allen Story JR, 35 to Britnee Neva Miller, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Steven Ray Davis, 26 to Jessica Marie Thompson, 29 both of Rock Springs.

Justin Alexander Groom, 34 to Ashley Gayle Doroha, 30 both of Rock Springs.

Fred Pickett, 64 to Paula Jean Wonnacott, 55 both of Rock Springs.

John Leon Fish, 35 to Weston Clint Naylor, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Bryan Jacob Williams, 25 to Patsy L Ibarra Zenteno, 24 both of Green River.

Gregory Allen Loveridge, 57, Jareen Romande Quiamzon, 22 both of Granger.

Benjamin Carl Cilensek, 30 to Alexie Jo Pitsch, 33 both of Rock Springs.

Timothy Scott Robinson, 49 to Suzannah B Gambell, 40 of Rock Springs.