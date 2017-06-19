Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For June 12 – June 16

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 12 to June 16.

Brent Richard Rhodes, 23 to Grace Kendall Newman, 23 both of Laramie.

Jonathan Philip Riggs, 32 to Kelly Diane Wanamaker, 25 both of Rock Springs.

Paul Michael Reed, 43 to Nanette Stacia Darnell Bruder, 38 both of Green River.

Jimmy Lee Vaughn JR, 37 to Trista Luane Gilbert Roach, 32 both of Green River.

Wesley Bert France, 32 to Alyssa Nicole Imlay, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Patrick Harold Miller, 43 to Diane Lynn Basek Kenyon, 53 both of Rock Springs.

Lawrence Michael Slocki, 64 to Patricia Rose Dangelo Slocki, 64 both of Green River.

John Michael Odho, JR, 33 to Michelle Elizabeth Kiser Mowery, 49 both of Rock Springs.