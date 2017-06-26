Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For June 19 – June 23

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 19 to June 23.

Daniel Breton Prine, 27, to Victoria Shelby Loraine Troester, 23, both of Rock springs.

Adam David Lincoln, 39, to Linsey Rene Golden, 32, both of Rock Springs.

Robert Lloyd Friel, 31, to Christina Larae Krotzer, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Jeffery James Bowers, Jr., 22, to Alexandria Thompson, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Kevin James Kutyba, 37, to Amanda Mae Sterns, 31, both of Rock Springs.

Chad William Johnson, 44, to Audrey Reanea (Pearson) Maser, 44, both of Green River.

Victor Abiel Vazquez, 30, to Amanda Marie Murillo, 32, both of Rock Springs.

Donald James Montoya, 31, to Camille Taylor, 35, both of Rock Springs.