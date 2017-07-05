Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For June 26 – June 30

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between June 26 to June 30.

Michael Ray Phillips Hall, 36 to Madelaine Del Rosario Delardo, 29 both of Green River.

Joshua James Batchelor, 34 to Theresa Catherine Empfield Michalsky, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Christopher Brandon Ungaro, 40 to Misti Marie Smelser, 22 both of Green River.

Travis Moon Hernandez, 45 to Pamela Kay Dailey Kinney, 49 both of Farson.

Price John Thomas, 43 to Chrystal Belle Meeks Scoggin, 37 both of Green River.

Anthony Leonard Yerkovich, 51 to Amy Susan Andersen Faigl, 44 both of Rock Springs.

Clifford Neal Chamberlin, 42 to Misty Ann Sain, 42 both of Rock Springs.

Joseph Aaron Nichols, 42 to Gwen Marie Carrillo, 42 both of Rock Springs.

Kasey Terence Boice, 24 to Brianna Marie Keller, 22 both of Rock Springs.