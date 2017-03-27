Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For March 20 – March 24

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between March 20th – March 3rd.

Gabriel Garcia Ramirez, 27 to Gathelina Linarez, 33 both of Rock Springs.

Tyler Matthew Keck, 29 to Erin Fay Hastings, 32 both of Green River.

Ian Robert Baird, 32 to Jennifer Lynn Smith Quick, 34 both of Rock Springs.

Edward William Groustra, 48 to Claudia Alavarado Cabera, 37 both of Rock Springs.

Daniel Hernandez Moreno Cesar, 18 to Stephanie Vanessa Monge Sierra, 19 both of Rock Springs.