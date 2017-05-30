Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For May 22 – May 26

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 22 – May 26.

David Mason Pope, 26 to Kaylee Suzanne Kofoed, 23 both of Green River.

Ryan Thomas Jankowski, 32 to Shaylyn Collen Kaye Dee Martinez, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Jack Jessie Hall, 25 to Lauren Hope Loya, 19 both of Green River.

Kory Derik Julian Kristofferson, 22 to Katelynn Marie Douglas, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Austin Ray Mansell, 23 to Kaitlyn Marie Buschmann, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Kingitoni Mahe Langi, 53 to Elizabeth Kay Storm, 43 both of Rock Springs.

Beau Bradley Merritt, 23 to Katina Ilene Leodes, 21 both of Rock Springs.