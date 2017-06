We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 30 to June 2.

Caleb Lance Mortensen, 20 to Baylie May Oyler, 18 both of Green River.

Trevor James Roosa, 23 to Clarissa Francis Gregory, 21 both of Green River.

Adam Charles Hanna, 28 to Jodirae Aldine Orton, 20 both of Green River.

Shawn Allen Ewart, 42 to Ashlee Dawn Jordan, 24 both of Rock Springs.