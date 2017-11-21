Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For November 13 – 17

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between November 13 – November 17.

Nghia Quang Pham, 28 to Soniea Raylene Wright, 20 both of Rock Springs.

Byashim A Perengliev, 54 to Patty Lynn (Ramsey) Perengliev, 69 both of Rock Springs.

Kevin Rosado Pacheo Andres, 21 to Karen L Valerio Campos, 19 both of Green River.

Fidel Guillermo Alonso De La Sierra, 22 to Elizabeth Grace Cook, 21 both of Rock Springs.

Shawn Daniel Corbitt, 52 to Mary Elizabeth (Hall) Davidson, 46 both of Rock Springs.