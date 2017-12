We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between November 27 – December 1.

Mark Robert Shaw, 56 to Deborah Lynne Anastos Iwasaki, 56 both of Green River.

Alberto Jesus Bautista II, 20 to Ashley Nicole Leon, 20 both of Green River.

Slater Eric Wilde, 18 to Maryann Bounds, 16 both of Green River.

Michael K Wilkinson, 65 to Laura Joanne Purcella, 54 both of Rock Springs.