Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For October 16 – October 20

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between October 16th – October 20th.

Martin Arzaga-Sanchez, 26 to JoAnna Ruth Perez, 21 both of Rock Springs.

Brian Alex Chavez, 29 to Santana Rose Lovato, 28 both of Rock Springs.

Richard Steven Van Valkenburg, 42 to Jessica Rachele Marshall, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Randall John Seymour, 41 to Chantell Lynn Garcia, 37 both of Rock Springs.

Mark A Anderson, 54 to Julie Lynn Bernal Witte, 56 both of Rock Springs.

Jorge Cruz Calixto, 34 to Maribel Vazquez, 27 both of Rock Springs.