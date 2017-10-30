Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For October 23 – October 27

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between October 23rd – October 27th.

Christopher Evan Callas Fletcher, 21 to Baylee Diann Bluemel, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Jose D Mendoa Marquez, 36 to Amanda Melissa Fernandez, 37 both of Rock Springs.

Timothy D Currier, 57 to Debra Kay Vigil Thaler, 61 both of Green River.

Dakota Ray Clayson, 22 to Kayla Marie Jones, 20 both of Rock Springs.

Santiago Flores-Rosas, 26 to Dalton Elizabeth Freuler, 26 both of Rock Springs.