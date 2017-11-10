Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For October 30 – November 9

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between October 30th – November 9th.

Matthew Charles Mancuso, 27 to Johnetta Darlene Damron Mancuso, 29 both of Rock Springs.

Earl Aubrey Howard, 25 to Ashley Jeanne-Marie Murphy Randall, 22 both of Rome New York.

Austyn Thomas Abernathy, 19 to MaCady Elizabeth Richardson, 20 both of Green River.

Kyle Jay Gilmore, 30 to Karlene Elizabeth Atkinson, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Chester Lane Sliter, 39 to Cystal Ann Bunn West, 46 both of Green River.