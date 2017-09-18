Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For September 11 – September 15

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 11 and September 15.

Logan Douglas Smith, 19 to Moriah Belle Reinholz, 19 both of Rock Springs.

Joshua Franklin Adkins, 39 to Karilynn Bartlett Adams, 37 both of Rock Springs.

William Ivan Gitchel, 26 to Kristen Nicole Tammany, 25 both of Rock Springs.

Eleni Marie Anderson, 20 to Shelby Jean Cox, 19 both of Green River.

Corey William Mortimer, 40 to Karla Ruth Gandiaga, 38 both of Wickenburg, Arizona.

Carlos Xavier Moreno Reyes, 36 to Rosanna Thompson Rascon, 45 both of Rock Springs.