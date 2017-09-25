Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For September 18 – September 22

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 18 – September 22.

Allen Lee Cermack, 61 to Jill Marie Elliott Gutierrez, 49 both of Rock Springs.

Victor Cicogna Laster, 26 to Kailee Shea Faler, 30 both of Rock Springs.

Jeffrey Fredrick Kirir Kipkoech, 30 to Kelley Carol Billman Dunford, 33 both of Kemmerer.

Justin Paul Parker, 40 to Amber Nicole Stricklin Lucero, 35 both of Rock Springs.

Dwayne Adamson Andrew, 29 to Chelsey Lee Johnston, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Randy L Seymour, 39 to Katie Marie Daugherty, 37 both of Rock Springs.