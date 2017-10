We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 25 – September 29.

Justin Philip Pyzyna, 35 to Sharyon Nicole Mundschenk, 26 both of Rock Springs.

Hunter Jeremy Sewell, 24 to Whitney Nicole Maher, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Matthew Jon Davis, 29 to Angel Marie Ortega, 26 both of Rock Springs.