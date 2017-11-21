Sweetwater County School District #1 Assembles Strategic Planning Committee

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following is a Sweetwater County School District #1 press release:

Sweetwater County School District #1 will be revising the strategic plan this year.

A strategic plan is a roadmap to grow Sweetwater #1 into the future. The current strategic plan was implemented five years ago.

To move forward, the District will begin the community process of strategic planning to review our current standing, set priorities, strengthen operations, and focus energy and resources for students and staff.

A Committee is being formed with varied representation consisting of community and

business members, parents, students, board members, media, and District staff.

Superintendent McGovern stated, “This process will ensure stakeholders are working

toward common goals, establish agreement around intended outcomes, and assess and

adjust Sweetwater #1’s vision and mission. Emphasis is on the importance of

collaboration within the District and between our community.”

The Strategic Planning Committee is not a decision-making entity, but rather a

Committee to provide a plan with recommendations to the District.

The meeting dates include:

• Tuesday, December 5th: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. CAB Board Room

• Tuesday, January 9th: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. CAB Board Room

• Tuesday, January 30th: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. CAB Board Room

• Tuesday, March 6th: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. CAB Board Room

• Tuesday, March 20th: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. CAB Board Room

Community and district stakeholders not serving on the Strategic Planning Committee

will have an opportunity to provide input during a series of public forums that will be

held after the first of the year, or through an email link and social media postings coming

soon.

If you are interested in serving on the Committee, please submit an email of interest

to Tonette West, westt@sw1.k12.wy.us or call the Central Administration Building

at (307) 352-3400, ext. 1203 by Thursday, November 30.

Confirmation will come to those interested once the Committee is formed.