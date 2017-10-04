Sweetwater County School District #1 Hiring Bus Mechanic

Sweetwater County School District #1 is currently hiring a for a Bus Mechanic!

Nature and Scope of Job:

To represent Sweetwater County School District Transportation Department in the daily maintenance of school buses and other assigned vehicles. To assure the mission and philosophy of the district and department are supported throughout the position’s area of responsibility.

Job Details:

Job Title: Bus Mechanic

Location: Transportation Department: Transportation

Reports To: Director of Transportation

Months Per Year: Full Time Hours Per Week

Shift: Part Time Hours Per Week

Salary Classification: Dependent on qualifications

Job Functions

Essential Functions

Maintains the State of Wyoming commercial driver’s license with passenger endorsement and follows its requirements.

Meets current district vehicle insurance qualifications for driving coverage. Current requirement is “less than 3 moving violations in 3 years. ”

” Climbs inside of, on top of, and under all assigned vehicles at least once a week.

Maintains professional working relationship with Sweetwater County School District Transportation Department and public personnel.

Completes preventive maintenance and lubrication.

Completes all paperwork.

Troubleshoots and repairs gas and diesel engines, 12-volt electrical systems, hydraulic and air brake systems, hydraulic power steering systems, tires, and wheels.

Makes emergency service calls outside of shop.

Performs engine tune-ups.

Promotes high standards of safety and good housekeeping methods in all work connected areas.

Answers telephone after office hours and relays messages to proper personnel.

Answers two-way radio to communicate with drivers.

Other Functions:

Performs minor body repairs.

Performs minor repairs of fences and gates where school buses are parked.

Picks up and delivers parts.

Performs after hour call-outs due to emergency situations.

Drive school bus as required.

Reports to Fleet Maintenance supervisor.

Performs any other duties as assigned by the Transportation Director. .

Knowledge, Skills and Mental Ability:

Read, write, and speak adequately to communicate in English.

Heavy duty truck mechanical repair experience.

Knowledge of heavy duty hydraulic and air brake systems.

Ability to use two-way radio for communication purposes.

Familiar with Cummins Insight Programs and Allison Transmission.

Proficient in Air Systems.

Minimum Requirements (Education, Experience or Formal Training):

High school education or equivalent.

Three to five years mechanical experience documented.

Heavy duty brake systems.

Ability to become A.S.E. certified in heavy duty brakes one year from date of hire.

Ability to become further A.S.E. certified in diesel engines, electrical, steering, suspension, and drive train.

Equipment Used:

Hand Tools to 3/4” Hydraulic and Air Jacks

Air and Electric Drills Air Impact Tools to 3/4”

Metal Grinder Electric Hand Grinder

Motorized Snow Blower Battery Charger

Fire Extinguisher Water Hose

Engine Stands Air and Hydraulic Floor Vehicle Lifts

Physical Demands:

Ability to lift and carry 80 pounds within shop working area.

Ability to life loads up to 120 pounds occasionally such as 11xR22.5 tires mounted on rims.

Ability to stoop, bend over, and work from sitting or kneeling position for 15-20 minutes at a time.

Ability to work in confined areas such as under seats and engine compartments.

Ability to lay on creeper and work with arms and hands above head.

Environmental Demands:

Ability to work in all weather conditions to include hot, cold, extremely cold, wet, rainy, and dusty, whether inside shop or outside of shop area.

Noisy conditions caused from engines running and impact tools.

Fumes from gasoline or diesel engines as they are moved in and out of shop area.

Cleaning solvents, aerosol sprays, diesel, and gasoline.

