Sweetwater County School District #1 Kindergarten Registration

Sweetwater County School District #1’s kindergarten registration for the 2017-2018 school year will be on March 23, 2017.

Register your kindergartener before summer! (Child must be age five by September 15, 2017, to be eligible for kindergarten.)

Registration Items

If you know what school your child will attend, please register at the school with the following items:

Birth certificate

Immunization records

Social security card

Two proofs of physical address (utility bill, rent, lease, etc.)

If you do not know what school your child will be attending, please visit sweetwater1.org and click on “Find My School” to enter your home address.

We look forward to seeing you March 23, 2017!

Have a Question?

If you have questions, please call either your home elementary school or the Human Resources office:

Desert View 307-352-3200

Westridge 307-352-3250

Walnut 307-352-3225

Northpark 307-352-3235

Sage 307-352-3270

Overland 307-352-3260

Stagecoach Elementary 307-352-3265

Farson-Eden Elementary 307-273-9301

Wamsutter 307-324-7811

Human Resources (Central Administration Bldg.) 307-352-3400 ext. 1242 or ext. 1244

