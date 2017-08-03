Sweetwater County School District #1 School Registration

It’s that time of year again. Time to start thinking about school.

2017-2018 Opening of School

Sweetwater County School District Number One

GENERAL INFORMATION

School Starts Monday August 21, 2017. Parents of students new to the District will need to provide a birth certificate or birth registration, immunization record, and previous school records. Upon registering with the District, parents/legal guardians shall submit two proofs of residence (utility bill, rent, voter registration, etc.) State law requires that any child entering kindergarten must have reached his or her fifth birthday on or before September 15, 2017. Any child entering first grade must have reached his or her sixth birthday on or before September 15, 2017. When a particular grade level in a K -6 building has reached designated capacity limits, students will be overflowed to another school determined by the District. Bus schedules will be published prior to the opening of school. They will also be available on the District web page, sweetwater1.org Student health insurance will be made available through a private carrier.

SCHOOL START AND END TIMES

All Elementary Schools (Grades K-4) 8:40 – 3:33 p.m.

Pilot Butte & Eastside Elementary (Grades 5-6) 8:20 – 3:10 p.m.

Rock Springs Junior High (Grades 7-8) 7:35 – 2:40 p.m.

Rock Springs High School (Grades 9 -12) 7:40 – 2:30 p.m. (Mondays only) 7:40 – 3:00 p.m. (Tues. – Fri.)

Desert School (Wamsutter: Grades K – 8) 8:00 – 3:20 p.m.

Black Butte High School (Grades 9-12) 7:45 – 3:11 p.m.

Farson – Eden (Grades K – 5) 7:50 – 3:05 p.m.

Farson – Eden (Grades 6 – 12) 7:50 – 3:58 p.m.

OPEN HOUSE INFORMATION SWEETWATER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 SCHOOLS

Wednesday, August 16, 2017:

Black Butte High School (Grades 9-12) 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 17, 2017:

All K – 4 Elementary Schools 5:00 -6:00 p.m.

Pilot Butte and Eastside Elementary (Grades 5-6) 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Desert School (Wamsutter: Grades K -8) 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 18,2017:

Rock Springs Junior High School 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017:

Headstart 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29, 2017:

Rock Springs High School 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

NUTRITION SERVICES INFORMATION

Payment for meals can be arranged at registration, orientation, or the opening day of school. Meal prices are the same as last school year, $3.30 for secondary lunch and $2.15 for secondary breakfast and $2.85 for elementary lunch and $1.55 for elementary breakfast.

Free and reduced meal applications are available in the Food Service Office at the Central Administration Building, online or the school offices.

HOME SCHOOLING

Any parent planning to teach their children at home need to contact the Office of Curriculum and Instruction (352-3400, extension 1225) for the necessary forms. These forms must be filled out and returned before the beginning of the school year.

The mandatory reporting ages for children being taught at home are seven through sixteen (and/or through tenth grade). Home schooling forms have already been mailed to parents who have previously taught their children at home.

Home school families and students are encouraged to attend regular classes to supplement home school education.

