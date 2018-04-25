Sweetwater County School District #2 Hiring Accounting Technician

Sweetwater County School District #2 has an opening for a Full-Time Accounting Technician.

Preferred Qualifications

  • Demonstrated experience in the accounting field and payroll/benefits processing
  • Knowledge and operation of computer keyboarding and software applications
  • Knowledge of general office duties and protocol
  • Multi-tasking skills and ability to meet deadlines

Education

  • Degree in Accounting or Business preferred

Schedule

  • Full-time position
  • 12 Months/year
  • Starting at $19.30/hour

How to Apply

Apply at the Sweetwater County School District #2  website.

 

