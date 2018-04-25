Sweetwater County School District #2 Hiring Accounting Technician

Sweetwater County School District #2 has an opening for a Full-Time Accounting Technician.

Preferred Qualifications

Demonstrated experience in the accounting field and payroll/benefits processing

Knowledge and operation of computer keyboarding and software applications

Knowledge of general office duties and protocol

Multi-tasking skills and ability to meet deadlines

Education

Degree in Accounting or Business preferred

Schedule

Full-time position

12 Months/year

Starting at $19.30/hour

How to Apply

Apply at the Sweetwater County School District #2 website.

