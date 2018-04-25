Sweetwater County School District #2 Hiring Accounting Technician

Sweetwater County School District #2 has an opening for a Full-Time Accounting Technician.
Preferred Qualifications
- Demonstrated experience in the accounting field and payroll/benefits processing
- Knowledge and operation of computer keyboarding and software applications
- Knowledge of general office duties and protocol
- Multi-tasking skills and ability to meet deadlines
Education
- Degree in Accounting or Business preferred
Schedule
- Full-time position
- 12 Months/year
- Starting at $19.30/hour
How to Apply
Apply at the Sweetwater County School District #2 website.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.