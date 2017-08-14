Sweetwater County School District #2 Hiring Educational Aides

Sweetwater County School District #2 has several openings for Educational Aides.

Position Description

Assists teacher in instruction of students, preparation of classroom materials, and program paperwork and contacts

9 months/35 hours per week

Health insurance offered

Wyoming Retirement eligible

.

How to Apply

Apply at the Sweetwater County School District #2 website here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.