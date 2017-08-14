0

Sweetwater County School District #2 Hiring Educational Aides

Sweetwater County School District #2 has several openings for Educational Aides.

Position Description

  • Assists teacher in instruction of students, preparation of classroom materials, and program paperwork and contacts
  • 9 months/35 hours per week
  • Health insurance offered
  • Wyoming Retirement eligible
How to Apply

Apply at the Sweetwater County School District #2 website here.

 

