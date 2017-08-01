Sweetwater County School District No. 2 2017-2018 Registration

Registration forms and more detailed information may be accessed at your local school or online at SWCSD2.org.

**School begins August 23, 2017.

All pupils new to the system must bring their social security card (optional), utility bill (for proof of address) and birth certificate when registering. Immunization records also must be checked at registration. Please bring these records with you when you register.

In Accordance with State Law:

All kindergarten pupils must be five (5) years old on or before September 15, 2017, verified by a birth certificate.

All first grade pupils must be six (6) years old on or before September 15, 2017, verified by a birth certificate.

Elementary Schools, Grades K-4

Registration for new and returning K-4 students will be held on Tuesday, August 1st and Wednesday, August 2nd, from 8 am – 3:30 pm; and Thursday, August 3rd from 8 am – 6 pm at their home schools. If you do not know your home school, please call Central Administration at 872-5500.

Elementary schools pictures will be at the following times:

Harrison – September 29

Jackson – September 28

Truman – September 28

Washington – September 29

Monroe Intermediate School, Grades 5-6

All 5th-6th grade students are asked to register at Monroe Intermediate School as follows:

5th-6th Grade: August 7th & August 8th 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Registration information will be mailed by July 11. Bring all information to registration. Students may pick up their schedule at the time of registration when all paperwork has been completed.

School pictures are scheduled for September 7th; retakes on October 12th.



Lincoln Middle School, Grades 7-8

All 7th-8th grade students are asked to register at Lincoln Middle School as follows:

7th-8th Grade: August 7th & August 8th 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Registration information will be mailed by July 11th. Bring all information to registration. Students may pick up their schedule at the time of registration when all paperwork has been completed.

School pictures are scheduled for September 6th; retakes on October 12th.



Green River High School, Grades 9-12

Students in grades 9-12 new to the district or not currently enrolled should call 307-872-4743 beginning August 4th to schedule a registration appointment.

All students should plan to attend GRHS “Start Up” on the following dates and times:

Seniors: 8 am, August 9

Juniors: 9:30 am, August 9

Lunch Break: 11–11:30 am

Sophomores: 11:30 am, August 9

Freshmen: 1-2 pm, A – K; 2-3 pm, L – Z, August 9

Freshman Parent Night is August 9 at 6 pm in the auditorium.

Fall Parent Sport Meeting is August 9 at 7 pm in the auditorium.

Expedition Academy, Grades 10-12

Expedition Academy is an alternative school serving grades 10-12. Students wishing to attend Expedition need to complete an application process.

To obtain an application, you can visit our website at eahs.swcsd2.org then click on PARENTS/PARENT RESOURCES/FORMS, or contact the school at 307-872-4800 to pick up an application in person.

After completing an application, please return the application to the front office or the principal and you will be scheduled for an interview.

Interviews for new applicants will be held August 7th – 10th (at scheduled time).

Registration

Seniors: August 9th, 9 am – 3 pm

Juniors: August 10th, 9 am – 3 pm

Sophomores: August 10th, 9 am – 3 pm

2016-2017 School Start and Dismissal Times

Green River High School: 7:40 am–3:02 pm

Lincoln Middle School: 7:45 am–2:45 pm

Monroe Intermediate School: 7:55 am–2:45 pm

Harrison Elementary: 8:45 am–3:25 pm

Jackson Elementary: 8:45 am– 3:25 pm

Truman Elementary: 8:40 am–3:20 pm

Washington Elementary: 8:45 am–3:25 pm

Granger School: 7:50 am–2:50 pm

McKinnon School: 8 am–3 pm

Thoman Ranch School: 8:30 am–3 pm

Expedition Academy (Alternative H.S.): 8 am–3:10 pm

