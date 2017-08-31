Governor Awards Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for Sobriety Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Governor Matt Mead recently presented a special Leadership Award to Sheriff Mike Lowell and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

The award is from the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving (GCID) and recognizes the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office “leadership and determined efforts” in being the first county in Wyoming to implement the 24/7 Sobriety Program.

24/7 Sobriety is a nationally acclaimed program engaged in saving lives by reducing incidents of impaired driving by repeat DUI offenders.

Lieutenant Crystal Lopez and Sergeant Gerald Carr of the Sweetwater County Detention Center accepted the award at a special ceremony in Cheyenne last week.

Pictured here, from left to right, are Chief Rich Adriaens of the Sheridan Police Department, GCID Co-Chair, Natrona County District Attorney Mike Blonigen, GCID Co-Chair, Lieutenant Lopez, Wyoming Attorney General Pete Michael, Sergeant Carr, and Governor Mead.