Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Teams Up With National Institute For Jail Operations For Jail Training

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted three days of intensive training for jail administrators, supervisors, and line officers at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. Titled “Jail Survival Guide: Fundamental Building Blocks and Legal Issues Update,” the seminar was presented by the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO).

Lowell said there were 42 attendees from six county sheriff’s offices from all across Wyoming. The seminar featured nationally recognized presenters Glenn Ercanbrack, NIJO Executive Director Tate McCotter, and attorney and private correctional litigation consultant R. Blake Hamilton, Esq.

The training focused on a central theme of applying proactive measures to run a constitutionally safe jail, including civil liability issues, access to courts and counsel, duty to protect, classification, inmate-on-inmate violence, inmate suicides and suicide attempts, and grievances.

During the training, McCotter toured the Sweetwater County Detention Center with the other presenters and spent time with the SCSO command staff, discussing emerging issues and other administrative challenges facing jails. McCotter had this to say about the Detention Center staff: “A jail is usually the largest liability in county government. The front line defense and biggest asset in the jail to prevent bad things from happening is the staff. It all starts with them. I appreciated seeing the positive attitudes by the staff even in difficult circumstances. They are amazing folks that hardly ever receive recognition – they are true heroes.”

Lowell explained the critical need to provide ongoing training for Detention Center staff in what is legally required: “The training in this seminar is uniquely crafted. It’s grounded in legal principles, then blends in practical experience and operational smarts. It was specifically created for Wyoming, addresses Wyoming statues, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, Supreme Court rulings, federal acts and other laws that govern the legal standards that Wyoming jail administrators must follow. Training crafted like that can be hard to come by in our location, so we were very pleased to get it.”

McCotter said that six Wyoming sheriffs hosting and supporting training of this caliber speaks volumes about their administrations and their focus and commitment to the their jails. He also pointed out that county budgets are often cut, which can result in serious jail staffing issues. “And those issues wind up costing taxpayers far more than if their jails had just been staffed adequately from the start. Staffing itself is often overlooked because nothing bad may appear to be happening – just do more with less, right? But that comes at a cost and eventually something bad is going to happen. Lawsuits, injury, and harm are often the results of inadequate staffing – not necessarily staff doing bad things. It is an article of faith in jail operations that staffing is key to having a proactive defense against frivolous litigation.”

The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) was formed as the primary resource dedicated to serve those that operate jails, detention and correctional facilities. Recognizing the enormous liability and increasing litigation facing administrators, NIJO provides a compilation of legal-based resources and information for agencies to make facilities safer and more secure, proactively defend against frivolous litigation and protect against adverse publicity and liability.