Sweetwater County Snowfall Totals

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Persistent light snow fell Sunday night and Monday across much of far western Wyoming.

The snow spread to southern Wyoming and areas east of the Continental Divide Monday afternoon and evening with light accumulations reported. Following are reported snowfall totals between 5 pm Sunday and 8 pm Monday.

Sweetwater County

7 SE Rock Springs – 2 inches.

Green River – 1 inch.

4 NNW Rock Springs – 1 inch.

Green River – 0.6 inches.

Rock Springs – 0.2 inches.

Sublette County

26 NNW Pinedale – 4.5 inches.

Triple Peak Snotel – 4 inches.

Loomis Park Snotel – 4 inches.

Gunsite Pass Snotel – 2 inches.

Snider Basin Snotel – 2 inches.

Big Sandy Opening Snotel – 1 inch.

14 NW Pinedale – 1 inch.

Larsen Creek Snotel – 1 inch.

Pinedale – 0.1 inches.

Click here for a full list of snowfall totals.