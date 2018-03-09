Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Presents Summer and Fall Quarters 2018 R.E.A.C.H. Award Winners

SWEETWATER COUNTY — March 8th, 2018 –The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to announce the quarterly R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners:

Fred Wright – Quality Inn in Rock Springs.

Phaedra Anderson – Holiday Inn Express in Rock Springs.

Tamara Kirby Jones – Holiday Inn in Rock Springs.

Nateasha Benn – Outlaw Inn in Rock Springs.

Jeff Wadsworth – Homewood Suites in Rock Springs.

Rosie Hughes – Hampton Inn & Suites in Rock Springs.

Dylan Souther – Baymont Inn and Suites.

The nominees were recognized at an awards luncheon held at the Outlaw Inn in Rock Springs, Wyoming on March 8th, 2018. “During the month of May for the past 10 years, the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board has recognized outstanding customer service in our local lodging industry through the R.E.A.C.H. Awards Program. However, we recognized that the importance of these efforts truly warrants more consistent recognition. Therefore, the quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established in 2015 and has replaced the annual R.E.A.C.H. awards. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry!” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of SWCTT.

Trish Green from the Quality Inn nominated Fred Wright, “Fred has worked with us for a long time. He left for a couple years to live closer to his family, but moved back to our family in May of 2008. Fred is dependable and a hard worker. Because he has been with us for so long, he has a wealth of knowledge about all 3 properties. Fred is honest and reliable and willing to try anything we ask him to do. He drives the shuttle, keeps the grounds clean, shampoos carpets, shovels snow, moves furniture, does laundry, cleans rooms, tends bar, and more. Along with all that he does, Fred gets along with all of his coworkers.”

Trish Green, Holiday Inn Express, Rock Springs, “Phae Anderson has recently been promoted to Assistant Head housekeeper. She was chosen for this promotion because she is an excellent cleaner, is honest, reliable and dependable. Phae also tries hard to get along with everyone. Since being promoted, she has continued to grow more confident and efficient. We are extremely lucky to have Phae on our team.”

Stacy Colvin, Holiday Inn in Rock Springs, “Tamara Kirby Jones has been with our hotel for almost 2 years, although she worked here before for a number of years. In the last two years Tamara has been a great addition to our team. Not only has she worked late nights to ensure we had clean rooms for some of the “day sleeper’s”, aside from the everyday normal housekeeping duties that are far from easy by any means, she took on hosting breakfast while our restaurant was being built, as well as hosted and tended bar for various functions and happy hour. Recently, Tamara has gladly volunteered and covered the breakfast duties for our sister property, Holiday Inn Express, and cleans rooms for the Holiday Inn afterwards sometimes. I feel finding people to cover the various different positions to make a hotel function is hard enough sometimes, however she has made it easy because of her willingness, and drive to try. She always has a smile on her face and that shows that she does care about her job, no matter what it is that day, not to mention sometimes she leaves here to go home and stitch drapes and other items for us.”

Nick Goettl from the Outlaw Inn in Rock Springs, “Nateasha Benn is a hard worker; she always goes above and beyond. If you ask her to do something she will get it done with no questions asked. She goes the extra mile at the front desk and is excellent with the guests. She is a mother of three kids, going to college and still has a 100% positive attitude here at the Outlaw. She has been with us since March 15th, 2015. We can’t thank her enough for all she does.”

John W Maple from Homewood Suits in Rock Springs, “Jeff Wadsworth goes out of his way to help our guests every time he works and is always happy to help with their requests, no matter how big or small. Jeff also fills in all the time for his fellow employees, including volunteering to work most holidays so the other employees can spend time with their families. Jeff if always willing to come in and help out whether someone is calling in sick or we are busy and need the extra help. He is truly dedicated to the Homewood Suites, his guests and his fellow employees.”

Bridget Renteria from the Rock Springs Hampton Inn and Suites, “Rosie Hughes has worked for us for the last 8 years and she always volunteers to help out with shifts, she knows the system in and out and can address any issue or problem with any guest. She is big on community involvement and ensures that guests have the best experience possible while they are here.”

Jessie Adkinson and Caroline Sanchez from the Baymont Inn & Suites in Rock Springs would like to Nominate Dylan Souther. “Dylan has been with us at the Baymont for a year, this month. He typically works night audit but is always willing to help where needed and has been very helpful with all shifts as well as helping to cover breakfast when necessary. Dylan has great customer service skills and is helpful in every circumstance. He puts the guests needs before his own and does what he can to create a fun and welcoming environment for both our internal and external guests.”

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.

Please contact Jenissa Meredith at the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism office at 307-382-2538 for more information or with any questions.