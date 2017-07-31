Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Hosting “Solar Party” Educational Event On August 21, 2017

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism will be hosting a “Solar Party” educational event on August 21st from 8:30-11:30 am at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs to celebrate the Solar Eclipse.

The event is free and open to the public and will include a portable planetarium experience, a telescope presentation, free children’s activities and free eclipse glasses to safely view the event.

The Travel and Tourism board has partnered with the Sweetwater Events Complex, Sweetwater County Libraries, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Green River Chamber of Commerce to host the event. Although Sweetwater County is not in the direct path of totality, the event will provide an educational experience for both residents and visitors to the area.

“Due to our location, with being outside of the path of totality, we were not sure what kind of lodging occupancy or visitor impact to expect associated with the eclipse. However, in February our local lodging properties began to see advanced bookings increase substantially during that time. Some visitors and locals plan to make Sweetwater County their hub, by taking a day trip north just a few hours to enjoy the totality. For others, the Solar Party educational event in Rock Springs will provide an opportunity to celebrate this historic event locally,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism. “There are several events happening in Sweetwater County the weekend leading up to the solar eclipse including the River Festival, the Sweetwater Downs Horse Races and the Race on the Rock Triathlon. Celebrating the solar eclipse is a great way to cap off a full weekend of fun in Sweetwater County!” added Meredith.

About the Solar Eclipse

On Monday, August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will cross the continental United States. The last time a total eclipse crossed the United States from sea to sea was June 8, 1918. The 2017 eclipse in either total or partial phase can be seen by over 500 million people in North and South America, Europe and Africa. Here in Sweetwater County, we will experience a partial solar eclipse where 96% of the sun is covered by the moon. View the partial solar eclipse safely through eclipse glasses. NEVER LOOK AT THE SUN WITHOUT EYE PROTECTION! This is truly historic event and a wonderful opportunity to view one of nature’s most stunning displays.

For more information, eclipse itineraries and additional resources, click here.