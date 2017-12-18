Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Presents Summer and Fall Quarters 2017 R.E.A.C.H. Award Winners

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to announce the Fourth Quarter 2017 R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners:

Belen Valles – Days Inn in Rock Springs

Richard Stallman – Econolodge in Rock Springs

Caroline Sanchez – Baymont Inn & Suites in Rock Springs

Mayra Perez – Homewood Suites by Hilton in Rock Springs

Maria Basurto (Toni) – Quality Inn in Rock Springs

Brenda Trujillo – Holiday Inn Express in Rock Springs

Nicole Blalock – Holiday Inn in Rock Springs

Doris Rodriquez- Hampton Inn & Suites in Green River

Cyndi Holbrook – Oak Tree Inn in Green River

The award winners were recognized at an awards luncheon held at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Green River on Thursday, December 14th. “During the month of May for the past 10 years, the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board has recognized outstanding customer service in our local lodging industry through the R.E.A.C.H. Awards Program. However, we recognized that the importance of these efforts truly warrants more consistent recognition. Therefore, the quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established in 2015 and has replaced the annual R.E.A.C.H. awards. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry!” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of SWCTT.

Heidi Harvey, Days Inn, selected Belen Valles, for her innovative ideas in customer relations.

Heidi Harvey, Econolodge, selected Richard Stallman, for his productivity.

Jessi Adkinson, Baymont Inn & Suites, selected Caroline Sanchez. “I am nominating Caroline Sanchez for her Customer relations, productivity, and leadership. Caroline has been at our property for the last two years, and 6 years before that. She is someone that all our guests love and ask for by name. She cares for each guest with extreme urgency and has a lot of pride in what she does. Recently we have gone through some major changes in our staff including the need to replace some key supervisors. Without being asked Caroline jumped in, to be wherever I needed her, whenever I needed her, sometimes even before I knew I needed her. She knows the hotel like the back of her hand and can fill any position needed in almost a moment’s notice. Her dedication is unprecedented and appreciated beyond what words can express.”

John Maple, Homewood Suites by Hilton, selected Mayra Perez. “Mayra was the Housekeeping Supervisor for several years and works very hard and has a good attitude. When our Executive Housekeeper gave her notice in the beginning of September, Mayra wasn’t interested in moving up. She has some concerns/fears about some of the tasks related to the Executive Housekeeper positon and had also talked about moving out of Rock Springs. After talking with her about the position and the help she would have, Mayra was promoted to the Executive Housekeeper. All of the Management staff is very happy that she was, as she has worked really hard bringing down costs in the department through minutes per room and ordering. She is very dedicated to the hotel, works extremely hard, and is always smiling. Mayra is a true asset to the Homewood Suites and we are very lucky to have her. This is why I believe she deserves to be a REACH Employee of the Quarter.”

Trish Green, Quality Inn, selected Maria Basurto (Toni). “Toni is a wonderful employee. She has been taking the winters off recently to go to warmer weather, but the time she is here is extraordinary. Toni’s rooms are always clean, fresh and guest ready. She takes a lot of pride in her work and her rooms. She is honest, hardworking and dependable. When we have new employees, we are always confident that Toni will teach them the correct way to do things and not short cut the process. She always has a big smile and a warm good morning for all of her co-workers and any guest she encounters. We are glad that Toni always comes back to us in the spring! We miss her terribly when she is gone.”

Trish Green, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, selected Brenda Trujillo. “Brenda has been with us for about 3 years. During that time, she has proven to be a very hard worker, very reliable and consistent. Brenda takes a lot of pride in her job and especially her rooms. She cleans them as if she were the one staying in them. We can always count on Brenda to go above and beyond for her guests as she greets them all warmly in the morning and throughout the day. Not just her guests, but all guests. She welcomes them in the hall ways, the breakfast room, the lobby, the sidewalk, anywhere she is that guests are. Brenda welcomes new employees to the team with a friendly smile and a listening ear. It isn’t long after someone starts that they learn that Brenda will help them and be there for them whenever she can. Brenda refuses to take a “leadership” position, but she is a leader just the same. She leads by example and shows others how to take care of everyone that enters our hotel, guest or co-worker.

Stacy Colvin, Holiday Inn, selected Nicole Blalock. “Nicole has been with our hotel since 2014. She started out as housekeeper and then progressed into a supervisory role of room checking. She has stepped out of her bubble quite a bit and now works nearly every weekend and manages the cleaning crews. She stays until the job is done and also is eager to follow the cleaning practices and train everyone to also follow the standards. She also has a keen eye to certain things that others would overlook, which in this industry is very important. She is always friendly and helpful to our guests as well as colleagues. She isn’t allowed to leave!!”

Gabriela Ochoa Paz, Hampton Inn and Suites in Green River, selected Doris Rodriguez. “Doris is a responsible person that meets more than what is needed. She is a good collaborator with her colleagues and always helps in everything she can. She does not only perform her duties, but also helps without having to tell her.”

Jennifer Melo, Oak Tree Inn in Green River, selected Cyndi Holbrook, for her innovative idea relations and productivity.

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in tourism and hospitality industries that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.