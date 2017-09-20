Sweetwater County Travel And Tourism Presents Summer And Fall Quarters 2017 R.E.A.C.H. Award Winners

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to announce the Summer and Fall Quarters 2017 R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners:

Michael Wallace – Baymont Inn & Suites in Rock Springs

Jessi Adkison – Hampton Inn in Rock Springs

Jerry Dubois – Holiday Inn in Rock Springs

Kevin Yerkovich – Best Western Outlaw Inn in Rock Springs

The award winners were recognized at an awards luncheon held at the Hampton Inn in Rock Springs on Thursday, September 14th. “During the month of May for the past 10 years, the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board has recognized outstanding customer service in our local lodging industry through the R.E.A.C.H. Awards Program. However, we recognized that the importance of these efforts truly warrants more consistent recognition. Therefore, the quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established in 2015 and has replaced the annual R.E.A.C.H. awards. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry!” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of SWCTT.

Robert Olguin, Baymont Inn & Suites, selected Michael Wallace. “Michael Wallace has been with Baymont Inn & Suites since November 2016. Mike has been and outstanding employee since then. He always comes in with a smile and ready to work hard. When we have a major problem and have to call him in he would jump right away and come down to the hotel. He has never called in or missed a day of work. He is fantastic with our guests he has never been afraid to talk to a guest and make friends and make them feel right at home. If a guest needs or has and issue in the room, Mike would drop everything and assist that guest to ensure their needs are met urgently. Mike has former plumbing experience and he has really brought this property up to perfection. He is much utilized with his knowledge and shows pride in his work. Mike has been a huge asset to this company and we are very thankful to have him at the Baymont. He has even gone out and shoveled by hand the parking lot and dug out cars that were stuck from this last winter. Anything that he is asked to do he will do and have no negative feedback. We all have become a family and team here. I couldn’t think of anyone else that truly deserves this award by the way he has been so hospitable and hard working,” said Olguin

Bridget Renteria, Hampton Inn in Rock Springs, selected Jessi Adkison. “Jessi has worked to Timberline Hospitalities since September of 2008. In that time she has worked in many various areas of the hotel including night audit, housekeeping, front desk, breakfast and her most current position of Assistant General Manager. She is always there for our property no matter what we need. If the staff needs anything they know she is just a phone call away. She has been a huge help to me and also to our entire team. She always goes above and beyond to help. Over this last week she even drove to Buffalo, WY and helped out at another one of our properties. With Jessi on our team we will always finish strong and know the direction we are headed. Oh and don’t give her numbers to remember because she never forgets them. My job would be 100% harder if I did not have the help of such and amazing woman in the place of business and also personally outside of work. I truly appreciate everything she does,” said Renteria.

Stacy Colvin, Holiday Inn, selected Jerry Dubois. “Jerry Dubois has been at the Rock Springs Holiday Inn for a little over 3 years (he worked with us before for around 5 years also) and will celebrate his 84th birthday with us as well in the coming months. However you would never question that his age, especially due to his strong work skills and being as sharp, clever and observant as he is. He takes pride in his job. Always “busy” doing something, from making sure the inside of the property is clean and tidy to making sure the outside is also clean and ready for guest, by picking up trash and sweeping the cures, to taking and extra peek to make sure there is nothing out of place or broken. He is very good at following up and keeping us on our toes to make sure if something is broken that it is repaired. Often time’s we have to tell him not to be lifting heavy tables or trashes or shovel the snow and ice when the weather is bad or too cold. Jerry is very much a people person and is very chatty when picking up our guests at the airport and taking them places throughout Rock Springs. He has lived in the area a long time and knows the area pretty well. He certainly brightens my days when I see him first thing in the morning. He always says good morning and when he leaves for the day says “Good bye Girl, have a good rest of your day. The world needs more Jerry’s,” said Colvin.

Nick Goettl, Best Western Outlaw Inn, selected Kevin Yerkovich. “Kevin Yerkovich works in maintenance and is a very hard worker. He is very helpful with his co-workers and great with the guests. We can always rely on him if we need him for anything. Kevin goes above and beyond here at the hotel and is always willing to help out with other tasks we might have going on,” said Goettl.

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in tourism and hospitality industries that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.