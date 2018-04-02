Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition To Conduct Business Walk Survey

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) in partnership with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce and Western Wyoming Community College will be conducting a Business Walk Survey.

Members of both Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce volunteer committees will be hitting the streets the week of April 3rd through the 13th.

The goal for this survey is to gather information from our local businesses here in Sweetwater County and take their feedback and develop adequate programs as well as helping provide the necessary resources that they may need to be successful as well as retaining their employees.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The SEDC’s Business Retention and Expansion Committee has been tasked with identifying ways that we can continue to grow and retain our businesses in Sweetwater County.

The committee members believe that it is very important to reach out and talk to the businesses in Sweetwater County. In doing this they would like to ask you our local businesses for your input regarding workforce needs, quality of life and the overall economy.

The survey should take 3-5 minutes of time to conduct. Additional feedback may be provided to SEDC after the survey has been conducted with a volunteer.

The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is excited to be partnering with the WWCC Business Information Systems class to help conduct the survey as well as develop a final report of the findings.

The students will help tally the results and then they will develop a report that will be provided back to SEDC. Then the results will be shared with our partnering entities, the community, and our member businesses.

This will then help us develop the programs and services that we need to help keep you and your business successful here in Sweetwater County.

We are looking forward to this great opportunity to have face to face interaction with our businesses here in Sweetwater County. If you have any questions regarding the survey and or would like to provide additional feedback to the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, please do not hesitate to contact either CEO Dave Hanks or Business Development Manager, Kayla McDonald at 362-3771.