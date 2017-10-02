Sweetwater Events Complex Horse Stall Project Moving Along

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex horse stall project is moving along as Lewis & Lewis Construction is beginning to lay the asphalt for the addition of 784 permanent horse stalls that will be utilized with National High School Finals Rodeo, horse racing, and more.

The next phase of the horse stall project will be pouring the concrete columns for the stall bases before staff will then install stall panels, roof and lights.

The stall area features 92 hydrants for users, 5 fire hydrants, a concrete retaining wall with curbing and roadway lighting. This is just the first phase of the project. Other improvements will include additional stalls, restroom facilities and landscaping.

The horse stall project was funded by a Business Readiness Grant funded by the Wyoming Business Council and Sweetwater County.

Photo: Sweetwater Events Complex Horse Stall Project area getting asphalted and will be the base of the horse stall. The horse stall project was funded by a Business Readiness Grant funded by the Wyoming Business Council and Sweetwater County.