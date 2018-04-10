Sweetwater Family Resource Center Executive Director Kathy Garrison Retires, Leaves a Legacy

SWEETWATER COUNTY — After 17 years of service, Kathy Garrison has retired from the Sweetwater Family Resource Center (SFRC). As the Executive Director, Garrison implemented several programs within the SFRC that have supported thousands of people in Sweetwater County. These programs include: Family Visitation, Family Support, Family Independence, and Housing First.

The SFRC first began after a needs assessment was conducted in 2001 by United Way of Southwest Wyoming which showed a lack of family support services; these programs help fill the gap in services. Garrison, a Montana native, then began her journey with SFRC.

Garrison worked to provide many SFRC services to anyone in the community, including inmates of the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Particularly anger management, parenting classes and financial management.

“We want people to take one step forward. We want them to make improvements – to the point where they need little or no assistance,” said Garrison. Throughout her years, she lived by this mantra and improved the lives of many.

The Family Visitation Program serves families in crisis, helping children continue positive relationships with non-custodial parents or other adults who play a significant role in their lives.

The Family Independence Program assists individuals in the community in need of emergency shelter or utility assistance. This program aims to prevent eviction that leads to homelessness, while the client works towards financial independence and stability.

The Family Support Program educates parents, teens, and individuals on anger management and financial management.

Housing First, is a newer program established within SFRC. This program ensures that individuals that are chronically homeless find access to sustainable and permanent housing in Sweetwater County with the belief that individuals and families can be more effective in their own home.

“Kathy was an instrumental part of the Sweetwater Family Resource Center. Because of her hard work and dedication we are able to support the many clients that we do today,” stated Rev.

Michael McConnell, Board of Director’s President of the SFRC. “Kathy invested many years of her life to this organization and her great leadership made it a success. The board and staff thank her for her years of service and commitment to the community.”

Beverley Miller of the SFRC has been appointed Interim Director while the Board seeks an Executive Director. Information pertaining to the position can be found at www.swunitedway.org/news.