Sweetwater Family Resource Center Seeking an Executive Director

The Sweetwater Family Resource Center is Hiring an Executive Director.

The Sweetwater Family Resource Center (SWRC) works toward creating a community of stable and non-violent families and individuals. SWRC operates a variety of programs including supervised visitation, parenting, anger and financial management classes, basic needs assistance, and services to homeless individuals.

Position Summary

SWRC is seeking an Executive Director who has the ability to work with clients facing a variety of issues while providing a calm, welcoming atmosphere and communicating respect for all people.

To Apply: Send your resume to

Scope and Responsibilities

Manage multiple programs

Meet requirements of multiple funding streams

Develop relationships with other community providers

Manage a small staff

Write grants and reports

Prepare budgets and use appropriate fiscal procedures

Desired education is a BA or higher in social work, psychology, or a related field

Experience Required

Above all, the ability to provide meaningful assistance while communicating respect and compassion for all people is essential.

Knowledge of non-profit administration and systems, family systems, child protection, poverty, housing, and basic needs programs is helpful.

Education Requirement

Our ideal candidate will have a BA or MS and at least 3 – 5 years of experience in social work.

How to apply

Resumes are to be submitted to:

Sweetwater Familly Resource Center

233 C Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

