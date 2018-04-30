Sweetwater Family Resource Center Seeking an Executive Director

The Sweetwater Family Resource Center is Hiring an Executive Director.
The Sweetwater Family Resource Center (SWRC) works toward creating a community of stable and non-violent families and individuals. SWRC operates a variety of programs including supervised visitation, parenting, anger and financial management classes, basic needs assistance, and services to homeless individuals.
Position Summary
SWRC is seeking an Executive Director who has the ability to work with clients facing a variety of issues while providing a calm, welcoming atmosphere and communicating respect for all people.
To Apply: Send your resume to
233 C Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901
Scope and Responsibilities
- Manage multiple programs
- Meet requirements of multiple funding streams
- Develop relationships with other community providers
- Manage a small staff
- Write grants and reports
- Prepare budgets and use appropriate fiscal procedures
- Desired education is a BA or higher in social work, psychology, or a related field
Experience Required
- Above all, the ability to provide meaningful assistance while communicating respect and compassion for all people is essential.
- Knowledge of non-profit administration and systems, family systems, child protection, poverty, housing, and basic needs programs is helpful.
Education Requirement
Our ideal candidate will have a BA or MS and at least 3 – 5 years of experience in social work.
How to apply
