Sweetwater Figure Skating Club Presents Spring Show

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater Figure Skating Club is hosting its spring show Glitz and Glam on Saturday night, March 31, at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

The doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 7 pm.

Glitz and Glam will celebrate the club’s figure skaters and will give them the opportunity to show off the skills they have learned throughout the year.

Skaters from Ogden, Utah will perform during intermission. WWCC dance members will also perform a tap dance routine at intermission.



Admission

Tickets will be sold at the door for $5. There will also be bake sale accepting donations for treats.

For more information, click here.