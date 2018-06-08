Sweetwater Foot Care Hiring Office Staff

Bring in Your Resume Today!
Job Duties:
- Front and back office duties
- Scheduling patients
- Rooming patients
- Answering phones
- Assisting in medical procedures
- Cleaning duties
Schedule/Pay:
- Each part-time position will start at $13/hour
- There are two M-F possible shifts, 9:00-12:00 or 2:00-5:30
To Apply:
Please bring resume to apply in-person at 2631 Foothill Blvd Suite C, Rock Springs.
Leading the Field in Foot and Ankle Treatment
