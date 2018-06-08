Sweetwater Foot Care Hiring Office Staff

By Lindsay Malicoate -
Sweetwater Foot Care has immediate openings for two part-time Office Associates.

Job Duties:

  • Front and back office duties
  • Scheduling patients
  • Rooming patients
  • Answering phones
  • Assisting in medical procedures
  • Cleaning duties

Schedule/Pay:

  • Each part-time position will start at $13/hour
  • There are two M-F possible shifts, 9:00-12:00 or 2:00-5:30 

To Apply:

Please bring resume to apply in-person at 2631 Foothill Blvd Suite C, Rock Springs.

